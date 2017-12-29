Our company, BeerTech UK Ltd was formed in 2002 around our patented FlowMaster product, which is now installed in over 4,500 UK pubs, from free houses to major groups, including around 2000 Greene King outlets alone.

The FlowMaster system extends the weekly line clean to three-week cycles, allowing the sale of beer normally wasted during 35 weekly lines cleans every year, whilst the action of our product also improves beer quality. UK pubs fitted with BeerTech FlowMaster now sell approximately an additional 4 million “free” pints per year.



How

The action of the FlowMaster system, very simply delays the deposit build up on the internal surfaces of the lines.

MATHS

An average pub will lose around 25 pints per week. By saving 35 line cleans per year, this saves around 875 pints, which can be sold, where normally they would be poured away.

Please visit the website at www.beertechuk.com for a full explanation of the FlowMaster system, and other BeerTech products.

INTERESTED?

There is a purchase option, which will give a payback period of around 8-12 months, or there is an option to rent at £49.75 per month per pub (up to 12 beerlines, above this it is £59.75) which will give a payback immediately. With the rental option, the equipment, and installation is supplied Free of Charge, and the equipment is fully covered parts and labour. Please note: There is NO CONTRACT whatsoever.

