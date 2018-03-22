Beleaguered Conviviality Seeks To Raise £125m Through Share Placing

Conviviality, the parent company of Bargain Booze, Select Convenience, Central Convenience and Wine Rack, is hoping to raise funds through a £125m equity placing.

The move follows the company’s issue of two profit warnings earlier this month following the discovery of an unexpected £30m tax bill.

Company shares on AIM were suspended following the discovery of the bill, which must be paid by the end of the month. The company has arranged meetings with investors through Investec Bank in a bid to raise £125m via a share placing.

Conviviality said the amount would allow it to discharge overdue payments to its creditors, discharge the £30m tax bill with HMRC, repay its £30m ‘revolving credit facility’, and provide cash for the work of recapitalisation.

In a statement released yesterday, Conviviality said it “continues to explore other funding alternatives” in case the share placing is not successful. However, if it is unable to raise the funds by some means, the group is “unlikely to be able to trade on a going concern basis”.

The group suspended trading its shares on AIM – a sub-market of the London Stock Exchange – and cancelled an interim dividend payment in a bid to accumulate cash. The shares of Conviviality PLC remain suspended.

CEO Diana Hunter has resigned from the board and non-executive chairman David Adams has stepped into the role of executive chairman. The rest of Conviviality’s leadership team remain in place.

The value of Conviviality – the leading alcoholic drinks wholesaler and distributor in the UK – has fallenby more than £300m since its first profit warning.

The group owns the Matthew Clark and Bibendum subsidiaries, among others, serving 10,000 customers and more than 23,000 outlets, with more than 2,500 people on its staff.