Ben Bartlett Launches New Book; Carry on BBQing

British chef, Ben Bartlett has launched his new book, Carry on BBQing, which is now available on Amazon.

Carry on BBQing is a brilliant, well-written publication that will amuse and inspire all those BBQ parties you never tried before. It makes a number of important contributions to the history of barbecue and also delivers great and healthy recipes for all seasons and ethnicities.

The book covers BBQ styles in many countries including America, South Africa and Australia, how to BBQ at Christmas and New Year, delicious Seafood and fabulous Cocktails, finding romance at a BBQ and amusing tips throughout.

A barbecue is more than just a meal. It is an occasion and an experience that constantly leaves people with good memories.

About Ben Bartlett:

Bristol born Ben Bartlett is an acclaimed chef and was the first ever winner of Britain’s Best BBQer title awarded by the British BBQ Association. He started his catering training in Bournemouth, studying 7061 and 7062 Food Skills and got his first job at Forte’s Restaurant on the seafront as a commis chef. Over the course of his career, he has worked at Masaccio’s Restaurant in Italy and at Cantina Del Ponte in London.

Ben Bartlett has also written the acclaimed Haynes BBQ Owners’ Grilling Manual and regularly judges International contests around the world for the World BBQ Association. He has appeared on numerous TV programmes, including Good Morning America, This Morning and Ready Steady Cook, and is regarded as one of the world’s best barbecue cooks.

For more information, kindly visit: www.bbqben.com