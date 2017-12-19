BerryWorld Cranberry Mojito

Serves: 1

Preparation time: 30 minutes for cocktail

plus cooling time (a couple of hours)



You’ll need:



For each Mojito:

10 mint leaves

½ lime

4 tbsp/ 60ml Cranberry Syrup

4 tbsp/ 60ml rum

Ice

Soda water

For the syrup: (serves 4)

500g cranberries

300g sugar

250ml water

Method:

1. Put the cranberries, sugar and water into a saucepan and bring to a simmer and allow to bubble for 10 minutes until the sugar has dissolved and the berries burst.

2. Leave to cool allowing the cranberries to steep for a few hours or overnight. Strain the mixture into a jug, pushing it through the sieve with the back of a spoon.

3. To make a Mojito put the mint leaves in a glass with the lime juice, mix and crush together with the handle of a wooden spoon. Add the syrup, rum and ice and stir well or shake together in a cocktail mixer.

4. Top up with soda water and add a sprig of mint and a few cranberries to serve.

Note:

Use white rum for a classic Mojito flavour or spiced rum for a richer more Christmassy taste.