Best Bar None Awards Open for Entries

The Best Bar None Awards are open for entry. The programme, which is active across 70 towns and cities seeks to find the Best New Scheme, Most Innovative Scheme and the Most Innovative initiative within a BBN programme.

Supported by the Home Office and the police, the UK-wide programme is designed to improve standards within licensed premises through partnerships between the licensed trade, the police and local authorities.

Prize money in excess of £5000 will be awarded to the winners who demonstrate the positive impact BBN has had within the local area. “The evidence from schemes around the country is of reduced A&E admissions, falling petty crime and improved public safety,” said National Coordinator, Mick McDonnell, “ Our awards programme seeks to identify those who are leading the field in outstanding partnership performance and where a positive difference is being made within communities.”

With a growing presence around the country an improved and standardised measurement of success has been introduced to enable a consistent gathering of data which further underpins the conclusive impact a BBN programme makes in a local area.

The competition is open to all current schemes and looks for detailed evidence validating the benefits to the community in three categories; Best Overall Scheme, Best New Scheme, and the Most Innovative initiative. Recognition and prizes will be awarded at the prestigious ceremony held at the House of Lords on 5th February 2017 and presented by Chair of Best Bar None, Lord Smith of Hindhead, CBE

Applications are invited from 18th September, closing on 11th November, when all entries will be scrutinised and evaluated for shortlisting which takes place throughout December. All finalists will be contacted to attend the winners’ reception.

The three National Awards are:

Best OVERALL Scheme: This Award will be presented to the Scheme that the judges feel has had the biggest positive impact on the local area (evidenced in answers). The Best Overall Scheme winner will receive a cash prize of £3,000 to be re-invested into the scheme

Best NEW Scheme: This Award will be presented to a Scheme that has been up and running less than 15 months and that the judges feel has embraced the ethos of BBN and has engineered itself to become valued and sustainable. The Best New Scheme will receive a cash prize of £1,000.

Most INNOVATIVE Award: This Award will be presented to the Scheme that the judges feel have presented an idea or a process that has made a significant difference in their area or to BBN at a national level. The Most Innovative Scheme will receive a cash prize of £1,000.

There will also be a special Coordinators Award which will awarded to the coordinator who it is felt has made the biggest commitment to BBN, to support their scheme or BBN nationally.

To enter please contact jade.buckland@bestbarnone.com.