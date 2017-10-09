Best British Roast Dinner 2017 Finalists Revealed

A judging panel led by renowned food critic Charles Campion has named the five regional winners of the Best British Roast Dinner competition who will fight it out for the national title.

The Limping Fox, Thames Ditton (South England)

The Boat Inn, Birdingbury (Midlands)

The Feathers Inn, Newcastle (North England)

Hare & Hounds, Cowbridge (Wales)

Kyloe Restaurant & Grill, Edinburgh (Scotland)

Mystery diners will now visit the regional winners to see which pub deserves the national title and grand prize – £10,000 of PR to make their roast famous. The rest of the regional winners will receive a runner up prize of £2,500 PR each.

Alex Hall, executive chef for Unilever Food Solutions, who was on the judging panel, said: “The standard of entries in this competition gets stronger every year. All of these pubs should be extremely proud to have got this far. But with the national title still up for grabs, I’m sure they’re putting celebrations on hold to be at the top of their game for the mystery diners… So keep your eyes peeled to see which pub serves the Best British Roast Dinner 2017.”

Now in its sixth year, the Best British Roast Dinner competition is part of British Roast Dinner Week (24 September – 1 October 2017). The campaign – sponsored by Unilever Food Solutions – inspires pubs to serve a roast every day of the week.