Better Beans And Souper Soups

Manufacturers and caterers have a huge opportunity to improve the flavours of both soups and beans thanks to an important upgrade by seasonings supplier Unbar Rothon of its top quality flavourings for both market sectors.

Soon to celebrate its centenary as a leading supplier serving Europe, North America, Africa, Australasia and the Middle East, the British company provides both off-the-peg flavours and a design service which creates unique profiles for customers.

There is a choice between premium, standard and economy grades and organic, healthy eating and gluten free styles are available in all three

The improved flavours for beans are for chilli, Mexican chilli, mixed bean salads, hot and spicy, BBQ, curry, Madras, korma, peri peri and smoky bacon and the selection for soups is equally all embracing

“Both soups and beans can be bland products so the flavours we generate make them innovative, unique and exciting,” said Unbar Rothon director, Richard Rothon.

He added that interest in the company’s unique seasonings design service was growing internationally as manufacturers and caterers sought to improve their products.

