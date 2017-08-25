BHA Comments On FDF ‘Breaking The Chain’ Report

Commenting on the Food and Drink Federation ‘Breaking the chain’ workforce report, Ufi Ibrahim, Chief Executive of the British Hospitality Association, said:

“The findings of this survey strengthen those of our KPMG report published in March which highlighted that Britain’s hospitality industry could face staffing shortfalls of up to 60,000 people per year after Brexit. There is a clear and urgent need for the UK Government to secure the rights of EEA nationals living here and to ensure there is no labour cliff-edge when the UK leaves the EU.

“The industry already has over 100,000 job vacancies at any given time and the BHA has been clear about the risks to the growth of our industry if there is an abrupt end to freedom of movement from Europe. It is concerning that these staffing shortfalls could be replicated throughout the food chain. We recognise that immigration levels will come down in the years ahead and in response have developed a ten year strategy to encourage more British people to work in our industry.”