BHA Responds to the ‘Absolute Folly’ of Proposed London Tourist Bed Tax

Ufi Ibrahim, Chief Executive of the British Hospitality Association, the leading tourism body, has commended on the proposed London Bed Tax being considered by London Mayor Sadiq Khan:

“The BHA regards any bed tax as absolute folly and asks the Mayor to think again.

The introduction of a London bed tax will not only cost tourists more but harm already hard-pressed London hospitality and tourism businesses.

Tourists in the UK already pay the most tax in Europe and the World Economic Forum currently ranks the UK 140 out of 141 countries in terms of tourism tax competitiveness.

A bed tax, however small, will discourage guests from staying overnight and reduce the amount they spend in the wider London economy, impacting shops and restaurants as well as hotels. Local bed taxes will make it even harder for British businesses to compete.

The UK’s rate of Tourism VAT is already twice the European average and, although some European countries have local tourism taxes, they all enjoy a lower rate of Tourism VAT so that any negative impact is offset.

The Mayor of London’s announcement is extremely worrying to London businesses as it provides sharing platforms, such as Airbnb, with an even greater advantage over hotels in the capital because visitors not only do not have to pay VAT on the cost of their stay but also would not be eligible to pay his proposed bed tax.”