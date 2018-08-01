Bidfood Scoops FIVE Awards at this Years’ BFFF Awards

Bidfood is celebrating after a series of fantastic wins at this year’s BFFF Awards, where the team picked up awards across Best New Starter, Best New Dessert and Best New Meat Free, with products from their own brand Premium Selection range and Quality Cuisine.

The British Frozen Food Federation (BFFF) Awards, now in its 31st year, included 7 categories which were judged by members of the Craft Guild of Chefs. Known as the ‘Oscars of the frozen food industry’, the BFFF Awards recognise quality and product development in the frozen food market from the last year.

Bidfood was applauded for its Quality Cuisine Somerset Brie and Blueberry Chutney Tart which won Gold in the Best New Starter category. Equally, the foodservice provider was praised for its Premium Selection range, winning Gold for their Premium Selection Individual Truffle Torte with a Gold Shimmering Profiterole and Silver for its Premium Selection Gluten Free Brie & Beetroot Chutney Tart in a Kale Pastry.

Holly Marrero Easson, Brand Controller at Bidfood said “We are absolutely delighted to have won five awards!

“These award wins reinforce the fantastic quality that our own brand offers customers, and the commitment that our category teams have to endlessly innovating and keeping up with market trends.

“With over 1,600 products now within our own brand portfolio, it is a growing area that offers customers choice, quality, consistency and great value where they need it.

The Premium Selection brand brings customers the finest quality food using the best ingredients.

Find out more about Bidfood and their own brand range here: www.bidfood.co.uk