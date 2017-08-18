Bidfood to Host Second plate2planet Live! Summit

Food waste, food poverty and sustainable menus are all on the agenda for this year’s plate2planet Live! summit, which will take place on Thursday, 2nd November.

Hosted by Bidfood at one of the world’s most sustainable venues, The Crystal in London, the event will build on the success of last year’s inaugural summit.

Under the theme of Responsible Production and Consumption, one of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals, the summit will once again bring to life the online platform plate2planet.co.uk and share best practice in the industry through lively debates, break-out discussion groups and a line-up of influential speakers – including WRAP, BaxterStorey and Unilever.

Hosted for the second year by Steve Malkin, CEO of The Planet Mark tm, the day-long event will focus on collaboration and bring together influencers from across the foodservice sector to address some of the most pressing sustainability issues facing the industry.

Head of Sustainability at Bidfood, Shirley Duncalf, said: “The success and feedback from last year’s plate2planet Live! summit was overwhelming and we’re so pleased to be hosting this event again in November.

“We want to take this summit to the next level by carving out clear objectives for us to tackle together as an industry. By providing a more interactive experience, we hope to capture the views of the sector and collaboratively work together to create solutions to the challenges we all face.

“We’re embarking on an exciting journey with plate2planet and it made sense to bring back the summit for a second year to continue working with the industry on making positive change.”

For more information on plate2planet, please visit: www.plate2planet.co.uk.