Big Birthday Bash Helps Hospitality Action Get £54k Closer To Record Breaking Target

Industry charity, Hospitality Action raised £54,000 at its 180th birthday party at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge on Monday 2nd October. Party guests enjoyed a drinks reception, canapés and pass the parcel, before taking their seats to dine on a spectacular four course meal. The food was prepared by five of the country’s chefs: Tom Sellers, Ashley Palmer-Watts, Angels Hartnett, Tom Kerridge and Paul Hood, who between them have eight Michelin stars.

Tom Kerridge, who on the same day was awarded an additional Michelin star for his Marlow-based restaurant, The Hand & Flowers, said: “It was fantastic to be involved in such a memorable night, especially on what was such a special day for me. Hospitality Action has been helping those that need it most for the past 180 years and it was great to see so many great chefs and industry names come together to give the charity the support it deserves on this momentous occasion.”

Hospitality Action is trying to raise a record breaking £1.8million in its anniversary year. The funds raised at the birthday party have helped the charity to get one step closer, but it is calling on the rest of the industry to get behind the charity as the anniversary year draws to a close.

Companies and individuals can raise money for the charity by getting corporate membership, hosting a fundraising activity or by attending one of its upcoming events:

Dinner with Tom Kerridge

For one night only, Tom Kerridge will design and cook a menu for guests at The Betsy Wynne in Swansbourne, all in aid of Hospitality Action. Tickets are £95 each and include a 3-course meal and drinks. There will also be a raffle and auction.

For tickets, just book a table here: www.thebetseywynne.co.uk/bookings