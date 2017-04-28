LATEST NEWS
Biomaster Hygiene Control Fabric Spray

April 28, 2017

An outbreak or instance of food poisoning or a viral infection can lead to customer illness, reputational damage to your business, hefty fines and civil claims.

Biomaster Hygiene antibacterial fabric spray offers product protection against pathogenic and odour-causing microorganisms, reducing the risk of cross-contamination.

It is proven effective against Norovirus and antibiotic-resistant bacteria such as MRSA and VRE.

Biomaster Hygiene Control fabric spray can be applied as a topical treatment to any fabric furnishing, soft furnishing, carpet or curtain to make them more hygienic and fresher, for much longer.

Simply spray evenly over soft furnishing and textiles to be protected, ensuring all the surface is treated. The liquid will dry within 15-20 minutes.

For more information contact Addmaster (UK) Ltd. or visit www.Acoura.com.
Alternatively contact Addmaster(UK) Ltdon:
t; 01785 225656
e: info@addmaster.co.uk
w: www.addmaster.co.uk

