Blizzard Launches a New Range of Planetary Mixers

Pentland Wholesale Limited, the leading importer and supplier of commercial refrigeration and catering equipment, has recently launched a new range of Blizzard planetary mixers to its cooking portfolio.

The range is robustly built and designed for use in a professional kitchen. There are four sizes available within the range – 7L, 10L, 20L and 30L in terms of bowl capacity. The 7L and 10L models are perfect for table top usage, the 20L model can be either table top with a stand or floor standing, and the heavy duty 30L model is purely designed for floor standing.

All models come with three speed settings to suit different needs – perfect for making icings, custards, puddings, dough and pastries. Stainless steel bowl, wire whisk, dough hook and beater are supplied as standard.

All models are well thought of with safety features – lever operated bowl lift, safety stop function and bowl guard.

They are now in stock ready for quick delivery. For further details, see the advert on page 10 or please check our website – www.pentlandwholesale.co.uk/food-mixers or contact our friendly sales team on 01254 614444.