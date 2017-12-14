Blizzard Presents Eye-Catching Stainless Steel Upright Bottle Coolers To The Market

Pentland Wholesale Limited, the leading importer and supplier of commercial refrigeration and catering equipment, is pleased to launch two new upright models to its bottle cooler portfolio.

The range is robustly built with stainless steel exterior and a stylish mirrored stainless steel interior. With brilliant LED lighting down both sides (double door model BAR20SS also has LED across the top), the bottle coolers not only enhance the display of drinks inside, but also add to the quality appearance in any modern bars and pubs.

The range is feature packed including double glazed doors to minimise heat transfer, 5 adjustable chrome shelves to accommodate different sizes of bottles, replaceable door gaskets, 4 adjustable legs and fitted locks. Internal temperature is maintained between three and 10 degrees Celcius. Single door model BAR10SS comes with 260 litre capacity to hold 324 bottles* while double door model BAR20SS comes with 417 litre capacity to hold 492 bottles”. (*based on 275ml bottle)

They are now in stock ready for quick delivery. Pentland Wholesale is also running a special introductory offer until end of the year. For further details, please contact our friendly sales team on 01254 614444. www.pentlandwholesale.co.uk