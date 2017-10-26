Blu Bistro Named As Chesterfield’s Top Restaurant

Chatsworth Road’s Blu Bistro & Coffee House has been named as Chesterfield’s Restaurant of the Year at the town’s 2017 Food and Drink Awards.

Blu has been shortlisted for the prestigious award four years running, however 2017 has seen the family-owned restaurant finally take the top title in the annual competition which is organised by Destination Chesterfield.

Blu was one of 12 bars, restaurants, food producers, cafes and individuals to scoop an accolade across 13 categories in this year’s Chesterfield Food and Drink Awards 2017.

Judges described Blu as a ‘hidden gem’ which far exceeded their expectations. They added: “From the minute we were greeted to the end of the evening the whole experience was a sheer delight. A truly exciting, gastronomic journey. The cooking techniques were outstanding, as were the combinations of flavours.”

One of Chesterfield’s newest bars, Bottle & Thyme, which opened its doors in December last year, celebrated its first year in business with a double award win on the night, scooping the titles of Best Newcomer and Best Customer Service.

Delhi 41, based on Sheffield Road on Whittington Moor, also celebrated multiple success on the night when it retained the International Restaurant of the Year title for a record four consecutive years. Since the category was introduced to the awards line up in 2014, Delhi 41 has won every single year. Matlock-based restaurant Stones, also retained its title of Best Out of Town for the second consecutive year.

Celebrity baker and couture cake maker to royalty and the A List, Mich Turner MBE hosted the awards ceremony, which was held on Wednesday 25 October at Chesterfield College’s Heart Space Building.

Julie Richards, Principal of Chesterfield College said: “Congratulations to everyone who was nominated as a finalist for the Food and Drink Awards this year and well done to all the winners. It is an honour for the college to play such a big part in this celebration of the local food and drink industry. It is a highlight in our calendar, providing a fantastic opportunity to showcase the college’s catering and hospitality department and to develop the skills of the students who take part in the preparation of the food and the hospitality for the evening.”