Bocuse d’Or In Turin: The 20 Competing Countries Unveiled Today

For the very first time in the history of the contest, the Bocuse d’Or Europe travelling event will take place in Southern Europe. After Norway, Switzerland, Belgium, Sweden and Hungary, it is now the Italy’s turn – and the region of Piedmont in particular – to host the continental selection round of the most prestigious gastronomy contest: the Bocuse d’Or.

From June 11th to 12th on the occasion of the Gourmet Expoforum, the Oval Lingotto exhibition center of Turin will host gastronomy’s greatness and excellence. The trade fair will also greet the European selection of the Coupe du Monde de la Pâtisserie on June, 10th. Indeed, Turin, famous for its renowned wines and white truffles, home of the best culinary heritage, is the right place to welcome the best European chefs.

For these highly talented contestants engaged in a fantastic human adventure, the event is the last step before going to Lyon, France, for the Finale that will take place in January 2019, during Sirha trade show.

20 candidates on the road to a myth

The most awaited continental selection of the Bocuse d’Or will take place after the continental selections of Americas in Mexico and Asia-Pacific in Guangzhou. 20 European candidates will give their best to convince the jury, and only ten teams will access to the finale in Lyon in 2019. Their passage order has just been officially decided by drawing lots as follows:

June, 11th (Day 1) June, 12th (Day 2) 1 Poland 1 Russia 2 Belgium 2 Sweden 3 Iceland 3 Croatia 4 Hungary 4 Finland 5 Germany 5 Norway 6 Netherland 6 Denmark 7 Spain 7 Italy 8 France 8 Bulgaria 9 Switzerland 9 Estonia 10 United Kingdom 10 Turkey

Piedmontese products in the world gastronomy spotlight

The candidates will have two tests to demonstrate their skills. For the theme on a plate, they will have to prepare 14 plates to be tasted by the jury. For the theme on a platter, each candidate will prepare and set up their recipe on a large silvertray before plating it for the presentation to the jury.

To increase the challenge and at the same time maintain equity between competitors, the contestants must use compulsory products for both tests. As the Bocuse d’Or Europe prides itself in highlighting the country or region where it takes place, these products come this year from Piedmont. While the products for the theme on a plate remain secret for now, the products for the platter have been revealed:

Male Beef fillet of Fassona Piemontese pedigree

Baraggia Biellese and Vercellese Rice, Sant’Andrea Variety

Calf sweetbread

As of now, the contestants can begin their training with these products provided by the Consortiums Aspro Carne and Riso di Barragia, with the support of the supplier Metro.

On top of celebrating these famous Piedmontese products, each candidate will have to make the difference by adding his personal touch and country heritage in his dishes.

This 2018 edition of the contest will certainly be marked by emotion, as each team and all members of the jury will have at heart to celebrate excellence and creativity, in honor of the Chef of the Century and founder of the competition, Paul Bocuse.