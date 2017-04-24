Bookatable By Michelin Announces Integration With Apple Maps

Diners can now search and book over 5,000 UK restaurants on iPhone or iPad via Apple Maps

Bookatable by Michelin, Europe’s leading online booking platform has today announced its integration with Apple. Hungry diners can now search for high-street favourites, local eateries or the finest Michelin-starred restaurants and make reservations right from within the Apple Maps app.

In the UK alone, diners can search for over 5,000 Bookatable restaurants, including 54 Michelin-starred restaurants.

Making a reservation on-the-go has never been easier. Diners can search and choose nearby restaurants and immediately see all dining-time slots available in the app. A reservation can be made quickly and easily via the reservation button. The entire booking is completed within Apple Maps, which also remembers the diner’s name, email address and telephone number – making future bookings even faster!

Michel Cassius, CEO, Bookatable by Michelin commented: “We are really excited about this integration because Bookatable by Michelin’s ultimate aim is to bring restaurants and diners together in as many ways as possible. We make exploring, discovering and booking restaurants easy through our app, website, on mobile or desktop, our partners and now, via Apple Maps”.