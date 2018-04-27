Bourgee Group Closes Restaurants After Falling Into Administration

Steak and lobster group lobster group Bourgee has closed it 3 High St restaurants after falling into administration

In a statement released by James Welling & Mark Baumann, Founding Directors of Bourgee Restaurants they said:

“Following a protracted dispute and lengthy discussions between all parties – it is with sadness that we can confirm the Bourgee Restaurants located in Southend-On-Sea, Chelmsford and Bury St Edmunds have now closed.

Despite exhaustive efforts to purchase and retain all venues, a way forward could not be agreed. As a consequence the ownership of these restaurants has passed to a new owner.

We would like to reiterate that these units are no longer part of the Bourgee Restaurant brand, and will be trading under a new company name. They will have no association whatsoever with Bourgee or with us individually.

We understand that the sudden closures have left customers confused and disappointed. We sincerely apologise for this.

Under our sole ownership, we will be moving forward with the stunning Bourgee Bites – Bar – Luxe Lounge at London Southend Airport. In addition, we look forward to soon be announcing exciting news regarding NEW Bourgee restaurant venues.

These venues will be entirely owned and operated by us as a duo, and will continue to build on the Bourgee brand, concept and delivery that has been so warmly received since launch in 2014. We would like to thank Bourgee fans for their loyal commitment to the restaurants over the last four years and look forward to welcoming them again as we step into a new era for the brand.

We appreciate that many of you have bought gift vouchers from Bourgee and are now concerned about being able to redeem these. We are doing as much as we can to accommodate this issue and thank you for your patience. Vouchers can of course be used at our Bites-Bar-Luxe Lounge in London Southend Airport if you are travelling soon. In addition, the vouchers will be valid at ALL new Bourgee restaurants, which will be opening from Summer onwards. To allow for these timings, the vouchers will now have no expiry date. We appreciate that for those of you hoping to celebrate and redeem your voucher soon this will be of little solace, but we thank you for your understanding and hope to welcome you at one of our exciting new venues launching soon.”