Brakspear Appoints AA Rosette Chef to Surrey Managed Pub

Brakspear has hired a chef with two AA rosettes and a stint in a Michelin-starred restaurant to become head chef at The Running Horses, its managed pub in Mickleham, Surrey.

Adam Turley joins Brakspear from the acclaimed Bull Hotel in Wrotham, Kent. He has worked under Michel Roux Snr and son Alain in the kitchen at three Michelin-starred restaurant, The Waterside Inn at Bray, and at Wentworth Golf Club under executive chef, Mark Flanagan, (now personal chef to the Queen) and acclaimed chef Thierry Billot.

Turley was awarded his AA Rosettes at Bluebells Restaurant in Sunningdale. He grew up in Sevenoaks, Kent and developed a passion for food watching the chefs in the kitchens of his parents’ pubs.

At the Running Horses, Turley will be creating a regularly changing menu of flavourful, rustic British dishes based on local and seasonal ingredients wherever possible. His first new menu will be available at the pub in June.

Brakspear chief executive Tom Davies said: “We’re delighted that a chef of Adam’s evident talent and culinary flair is joining us. His creativity and years of experience will inspire not only the team at the Running Horses but, through our regular ideas exchanges between chefs, the other eight pubs in our managed estate.”