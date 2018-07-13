Brakspear Opens Doors To New Flagship Managed Site In Cotswolds

Pub operator and brewer Brakspear is today reopening the doors of the Frogmill near Cheltenham – its biggest project in its 240-year history.

The 16tth century inn in Shipton Oliffe, near Andoversfold, Gloucestershire, is now Brakspear’s biggest managed site and comprises a 100-cover restaurant, bar, 28 boutique bedrooms and wedding and conference facilities for up to 150 guests, all housed within extensive grounds.

Brakspear purchased the Grade II listed Frogmill in December 2015 and the inn has been given an extensive eight-month redevelopment, including creating a bar at the heart of the site in a former cellar space and transforming the inn’s former bar area into a cosy snug with open fire.

The redesign has retained many of the building’s original features including fireplaces, flagstone floors, exposed beams and a wisteria-covered stone pergola and watermill in the grounds.

The kitchen team is being led by head chef Jonathon Pons, formerly of the award-winning Feathered Nest in Nether Westcote, Oxfordshire and Cheltenham’s Ellenborough Park. He will work with Brakspear’s executive chef Arthur Knights to develop menus which showcase the best in fresh, seasonal produce.

The Frogmill’s boutique bedrooms have been designed to offer style and comfort, with Feather & Black beds and statement wallpapers from William Morris and Zoffany.

Brakspear chief executive Tom Davies said: “The redevelopment of the Frogmill has been an extensive project, which has seen our biggest investment in a site to date. We are really excited about the potential of this fantastic inn.”