Brakspear Pubs In Bid To Ditch Plastic Straws

Pub operator Brakspear is driving an end to the use of plastic straws across its estate. All 11 managed pubs will stop using plastic straws as soon as possible, while the 120 or so tenanted and leased sites are being strongly encouraged to do the same, with a poster produced by Brakspear being made available to all licensees.

The ‘Plastic Isn’t Fantastic’ poster explains that plastic straws are no longer being offered with drinks, but eco-friendly paper straws are available on request at the bar.

Emma Sweet, Brakspear marketing manager, said, “Plastic straws are rightly being seen as a cause of pollution that can be easily eliminated. Consumers are keen to reduce their personal plastic use and we’ve had lots of questions in our pubs.

“Clearly, for our tenants, ditching plastic straws is a decision they have to make about their business, and the poster helps them to explain the policy to customers.”

One of the first pubs to order the posters was the Flower Pot in Sunbury, run by the Authentic Pub Co. Co-founder Sarah Bailey said, “Reducing plastic use is a huge consumer movement now and we’re keen to do our bit to help, so getting rid of plastic straws was an easy decision. We’ve sourced paper straws through our cleaning supplier and we’ve ordered the posters from Brakspear.

“The switch has been welcomed by our customers – everyone’s on the same page when it comes to plastic, so they’re glad to be using more environmentally-friendly paper straws.”