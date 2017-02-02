Brakspear Smashes £50,000 Fundraising Target For Sue Ryder

Henley pub operator and brewer Brakspear has raised £50,983 for the Sue Ryder charity thanks to enthusiastic and determined fundraising by its pub and head office teams.

The charity partnership, which started in November 2015, has now come to an end, with Brakspear presenting a final cheque to Sue Ryder at their Nettlebed Hospice, close to Henley. Sue Ryder provides hospice and neurological care for people facing a frightening, life-changing diagnosis. They do whatever they can to be a safety net for patients and their loved ones at the most difficult time of their lives.

Sue Ryder was Brakspear’s first ever estate-wide charity partner and pubs have been raising money for the last fifteen months through a variety of ways, from organising live music nights to comedy festivals, completing sponsored challenges or adding a voluntary donation to menu items. Brakspear also launched a beer – called Incredible after the incredible work done by Sue Ryder – and donated 10p to the charity for every pint sold in its pubs.

Brakspear chief executive Tom Davies said, “When we started our journey with Sue Ryder, it was something of a leap of faith as we’d not supported a charity across the Brakspear estate before.

“Our licensees, their staff teams and customers have more than risen to the challenge, enabling us to reach this point where we can present Sue Ryder with more than £50,000 to continue their incredible work. We’ve shown that we can make a positive contribution to a worthy charity which is, like our pubs, at the heart of the local community.”

Hospice Director for Duchess of Kent and Nettlebed Hospices, Stewart Marks comments: “Working with this renowned brewery has proved to be extremely successful and the money Brakspear have raised is vital to the services we provide here in the local community. We are enormously grateful for their support, enthusiasm and creativity to reach this incredible £50,000 milestone.”

Tracey Hancock, Head of Fundraising at Duchess of Kent and Nettlebed Hospices comments: “We couldn’t continue to provide incredible care without the support of people like Brakspear, and their energetic fundraising has made a huge impact to our target. £500 could pay for a day of inpatient care, so their fundraising equates to care for more than 100 patients.”