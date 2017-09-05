Brasserie Bar Co Team To Climb Mont Blanc In Aid Of The Tim Bacon Foundation And The Christie Hospital

Between 10 – 14th September a team of six employees from Brasserie Bar Co will embark on the Mont Blanc Challenge, with a pledge to raise £12,000 for the Tim Bacon Foundation and The Christie Hospital. The team’s efforts will support an overall fundraising target of £25,000 set by the restaurant group.

The final team, Tom Palfreeman, Mikey Cullen, Marcin Jablonski, William Field and William Velasquez from Brasserie Blanc and Margarita Gyurova from The White Brasserie Company will take on the 4,808m ascent in memory of former colleague Rob White, and friend and fellow restaurateur Tim Bacon, both of whom were treated at The Christie during their battles with cancer. Having passed training in the Cambrian Mountains this summer, the chosen six are ready to take on the technical climb to the highest peak in Western Europe.

To support the challenge Brasserie Blanc diners can take on their very own Mont Blanc by ordering a Mont Blanc dessert from the specials menu, with £1 from every pudding sold donated to the cause. Additionally, a series of charity jazz dinners are being held at Brasserie Blanc St Albans (12th September), Oxford (13th September) and Knutsford (19th September), where diners can enjoy a three-course meal and glass of wine accompanied by music from the acclaimed Pocket Orchestra for £30.

Follow the team’s progress on Brasserie Blanc’s social media channels using the hashtag #BlancClimbsBlanc.

Support and donations for the Mont Blanc Challenge in aid of the Tim Bacon Foundation and The Christie Hospital can be made online: https://www.justgiving.com/companyteams/MontBlancChallenge