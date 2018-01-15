BREF – Brewers’ Research & Education Fund Opens For Applications For 2018

A major grants fund that provides funding for scientific research and education in the brewing industry has begun inviting applications for funding in 2018/19.

Under the Brewers’ Research & Education Fund (BREF), applicants have just under three months to submit their bids, with a deadline for funding applications of 31st March 2018. Full details of the applications process can be obtained via the British Beer & Pub Association website

The BREF supports vital technical research into projects in the brewing industry, such as improving brewery environmental footprint, dispense hygiene surveys and developing new hop varieties as well as a variety of educational activities.

The fund was created through proceeds from the sale of the BBPA’s original headquarters in Portman Square, central London. The Worshipful Company of Brewers acts as Trustee and administers the fund, with the BBPA providing the secretariat and publicity.

Brigid Simmonds, BBPA Chief Executive, comments:

“BREF has supported many important projects over the years, and is an important legacy from the Brewers’ Society and the Institute of Brewing. I’m delighted the fund is open for another year and we look forward to receiving applications.”

Michael O’Dwyer, Clerk of the Worshipful Company of Brewers, comments:

“The BREF is a great example of the Brewers’ Company’s focus on investing in the future of the brewing industry. The Brewers’ Company looks forward to awarding grants to another selection of valuable industry research projects and the opportunity to further education in beer and brewing.”