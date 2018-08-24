Brewdog Announces“Record Sales”

Independent Scottish craft brewer and bar operator BrewDog has released its half year trading update for 2018, with total revenue up 55% versus the same time last year, at £78m.

Revenue of the brewery’s bar division is up by 92%, generating £10m so far in 2018.

BrewDog’s investment in the off-trade, its bar openings, and the newly acquired Draft House business have all contributed to its UK retail sales growth of 83%

David McDowell joined the business in the beginning of 2015 as managing director of BrewDog’s bars, tasked with being the brewer’s first ‘navigator’ – essentially growing its bar estate around the world.

So far this year, BrewDog has opened nine bars internationally, including two in Columbus, Ohio, and its first BrewPub in Tower Hill, London.

Last week, the brewery opened its first bar in Seoul, South Korea.

In March, BrewDog purchased the Draft House estate of 14 bars in London and the South East and revamped the beer offering at all sites.

At its AGM in April this year (pictured), BrewDog announced plans to open at least 17 new bars in the UK and around the world.

Bars in Canary Wharf, London and Reykjavik, Iceland among others are set to open in the coming months.

It has also been reported that BrewDog’s American division has brought in £5m in revenue in the first half of the year.

“We’re at one of the most exciting and pivotal junctures in our existence,” comments BrewDog co-founder James Watt.

“We’ve established a solid and rapidly growing presence in the UK and the demand from Europe shows no signs of waning.

“We’re making significant inroads in Asia and Australia, which I believe will begin to bear fruit in 2019.

“Our US business is expanding at breakneck speed with new distribution points added every week.

“All this wouldn’t be possible without our passionate community and a global beer audience that is growing increasingly tired of the lack of quality and variety offered by megabreweries.

“These half year figures are great, but we won’t rest on our laurels. There is much work still to do to change minds and bring more people into the craft beer revolution around planet Earth.”