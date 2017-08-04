Brewers’ Research And Education Fund Applications Approved, With £82K Of New Funding

The Court meeting of the Worshipful Company of Brewers has approved this year’s distribution from the Brewers’ Research and Education Fund (BREF). The BBPA provides the secretariat for the fund, which supports vital research into projects across the sector.

Eighteen applications were considered by the Advisory Committee to the BREF which ultimately recommended, and the Court approved, funding eight projects to the tune of £81,925 this year.

These include: “Understanding the perception of ‘body’ in beer”, from the University of Nottingham; “A Study into UK female attitudes towards beer, their drinking habits and their relationship with beer” from Dea Latis; and “British hops: genetic marker population material – maintenance of plant material” from Wye Hops.

The fund also provided, for the first time, a scholarship for the MSc programme in Brewing and Distilling at Heriot Watt University to an alumnus of Dame Alice Owen’s School.

The fund was created on proceeds from the sale of the BBPA’s original headquarters in Portman Square, central London. The Worshipful Company of Brewers acts as Trustee and administers the fund, with the BBPA providing the secretariat and publicity.

Michael O’Dwyer, Clerk at Worshipful Company of Brewers, comments:

“The Company is very grateful to the members of the Advisory Committee who give their time and expertise to ensure that the BREF is able to support relevant, beneficial projects and is looking forward to seeing the outcomes of this year’s batch.”

BBPA Chief Executive Brigid Simmonds comments:

“I’m delighted the fund is supporting these projects, which add to the many it has supported over the years. It is a great legacy from the Brewers’ Society and the Institute of Brewing, and I would encourage applicants to start planning a bid for next year.”