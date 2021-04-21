Brewhouse & Kitchen Report Strong “Re-Opening” Sales

Share Tweet Share Email

Brewer Pub company Brewhouse & Kitchen, which currently has 23-sites, has reported a “very strong” start to trading again. The group opened seven garden sites, and over the six-day week it saw total sales “significantly” outstrip both budget and forecast. Compared with sales on the same days in 2019, the group saw growth of 30.2%, despite Good Friday being in this week in that year.

Chief executive Kris Gumbrell said: “We have been astonished by the extraordinary levels of trade. Next week we will move to the next phase of reopening with our Poole and Dorchester brewpubs, as well as the company’s largest garden site in Cardiff, which is subject to the more challenging Welsh Assembly rules. We are confident our business, like the rest of the sector, provides a safe and well controlled environment for guests to socialise and re-engage with their communities.”

Gumbrell said spend per head has grown, through the brand’s order and pay at table “B&K on Tap” solution, adding that 83% of orders last week were placed through a digital channel. In addition to on-premise trading, Brewhouse & Kitchen’s online web shop has been an “early and significant success”. The company’s new online beer masterclass has consistently sold out.

Kris Gumbrell said: “We have been overwhelmed by the loyalty and support of our guests, they are working proactively with us, our teams have returned and excited and energised for the challenge and we look forward to opening our entire estate, including our brewpub and hotel in Worthing, on 17 May.”