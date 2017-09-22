Brindisa, Spain on Your Plate

Brindisa has spent the last 30 years searching out artisan foods from the best producers in Spain; during this time we have developed long term relationships with many of our suppliers, allowing us to raise awareness of the quality of their products in the UK market.

Our range now includes all the categories needed by the restaurant and retail sectors; from fresh fruit and vegetables to olive oils and vinegars; cured acorn fed hams to dried or prepared pulses; as well as a remarkable range of cheeses, preserved fish, fresh meat and charcuterie. With a focus on service and quality, and our own van distribution in London, we can make sure that we supply you with Spain’s best and most exciting products speedily and safely. Whether you want ingredients such as saffron, paprika, vinegars and rice for your restaurant, or a range of artisan cheeses or beautifully packaged items for retailers, Brindisa can supply them all.

For further information 020 8772 1600, sales@brindisa.com or visit www.brindisa.com