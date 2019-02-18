Bristol City Hotel Staff Over the Moon at Night of the Stars Spectacular

Bristol hoteliers celebrated the very best of their profession at this year’s Night of the Stars spectacular.

Organised by Bristol Hoteliers Association, the glittering banquet is the highspot of the city’s hospitality calendar.

Chairman Imran Ali said: “We have 26 hotels here each hotel having entered three nominees with persuasive portfolios giving us a glimpse of their skill sets.

“The portfolios were then judged by the sponsors and whittled down to from nearly 80 nominees to the 19 finalists.

“Feedback has been very positive and the sponsors and judges commented on the quality of the quality of the applications and the super talent we have in this city.”

Guests were given a keynote talk by Amanda Gallagher from selected charity Children’s Hospice SW before the main awards were presented.

The closely-fought Young Chef of the year award, sponsored by Ruby and White wholesales and celebrating the up and coming talent in our kitchens, was won by Eliza Brewer from The Aztec Hotel and Spa.

Employee of the Year – Front of House – sponsored by Central Facilities group, for people who exceed at every opportunity to service needs of the guests at their properties, was won by Maria Garcia from Marriott Bristol Royal.

The Employee of the Year award – Heart of House, sponsored by Central Facilities Group was for someone who demonstrates invaluable dedication to their property from behind the scenes.

The award was won by Beata Podkowinska from Bristol Marriott City Centre.

Rising Star – sponsored by headline sponsor Sounds Commercial, for individuals who have shown exceptional development in the last year and through made a real impact on their hotel’s success, was won by Georgina Talbot from Double Tree by Hilton Bristol City Centre.

This year’s Community Champion – sponsored by Afonwen Laundry and Linen Hire for an individual or team who have gone out of their way to make a positive impact on the communities around our hotels was won by Julia Loveless from Quarter.

The coveted Mentor of the Year – sponsored by Afonwen Laundry and Linen Hire for an individual who has supported and contributed to the growth of others in their team – was won by Stephen Smith from Radison Blu.

The Chairman’s Choice special recognition award – sponsored by Eko, for an individual from the finalists who particularly impressed the Chairman, was won by Wendy Browning from Clevedon Hall.

And finally, the Unsung Hero award sponsored by V Cars, for an individual outstanding dedication to their role and hotel which isn’t always recognised, was won by Olivia Watkins, from Double Tree by Hilton Bristol North.

The Bristol Hoteliers Association represents 34 hotels in the city. There are more than 2.3 million people employed in the UK hospitality sector which is expected to generate almost £100 billion this year.