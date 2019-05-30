Britain’s Cheapest Roast Back On The Menu

Earlier in the year a pub landlord in Kent slashed the price of a Sunday Roast from £7.50 to £1!

Customers flocked to the Britannia in Margate to enjoy a bargain meal, with a staggering 190 meals being served in one day!

Sometimes success can come at a price, and landlord Paul Rollins, 66, was forced to end the deal after just four weeks as the promotion began to cost money.

However Paul has decided to put the promotion back on the menu on a once-a-month basis,

He said: “It was so popular, and it brings so many people to the pub.Everyone loved it before. We did hundreds while the offer was on and didn’t receive a single complaint, so that says it all really

“We’ve already got 25 booked and we’ve only just put out the advert for it. They’ll get beef or turkey and all the trimmings.

“Everyone loved it before. We did hundreds while the offer was on and didn’t receive a single complaint, so that says it all really.”

After the roasts gained national media attention, Paul had people booking £60 rooms from as far as Bradford, Yorkshire, at the pub’s bed and breakfast just to try the food.