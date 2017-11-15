British Consumers Are Opting For A Night Out More Often In The Last Quarter Than They Did A Year Ago And Spent More In The Process.

That’s according to new figures from the fifth Deltic Night Index, organised by bar and night club operator the Deltic Group, which gives giving a useful insight into how UK consumers’ habits are developing.

Average spend is up both quarter on quarter and year on year 9.5% to £61.58, and within this, there has been a 11.1% increase in drinks-in-venue spend. Countering this is the fact that consumers

are going out less on average, illustrating the trend towards premiumisation and wellbeing, as illustrated in previous reports.

Halloween’s popularity continues in earnest, with the number of those who plan to

celebrate the holiday rising 8.5% on last year. This is something we’ve seen first-hand

– Deltic’s trading over the Halloween period saw total admission rise by more than 6%.

Philip Kolvin QC, Licensing Lawyer and Author of ‘Manifesto for the night time economy’ said

“The striking growth in spend and frequency may reflect two trends. The first is the

increasing tendency for consumers to buy experiences rather than things. The second is their quest for difference, whether premium products or imaginative settings, making their night out stand out.”

“This bodes well for those operators who aspire to meet the needs of a more discerning clientele by providing top end service, ambience and products at affordable prices. Conversely, in this rapidly developing market, those relying on tired, familiar models will find themselves squeezed.”