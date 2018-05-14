British Consumers Spending More On A Nights Out, Boosting Local Economies, Says Research

Data demonstrates impact of a healthy night time economy on the high street

Consumer spend on a night out rises 6.9% year on year

The most recent Deltic Night Index shows that British consumers spend an average of £17.56 on getting ready for a night out (excluding pre-drinks), highlighting the key role the night time economy plays in attracting consumers to their local high streets around the clock. This spend includes purchases on beauty treatments and gym sessions as well as new clothes and products. The Deltic Night Index is a quarterly report published by late night leisure leader The Deltic Group. It looks at the changing consumer habits in the UK’s evening and late-night leisure sector. This report, which surveyed more than 2,300 people, covers the three-month period from February to April 2018 and focuses on consumer spending habits ahead of a night out.

The Index also revealed that total consumer spend on late night leisure has risen by 6.9% year on year to £59.40, and that 56.4% of British consumers are going on a night out at least once a week – up from 54.5% this time last year. This figure rises to almost 70% among 18-30-year olds (69.3%). Pubs continue to be the type of late night leisure consumers spend the most money on each month overall (26.3%), though this switches to clubs among 18-30-year olds, with a quarter (25.5%) stating this.

Key findings: core statistics

* Total spend is up 6.9% year on year to £59.40

* 56.4% of British consumers are going on a night out at least once a week – up from 54.5% this time last year. This figure rises to almost 70% among 18-30-year olds (69.3%)

* Going out with a partner has become much more popular. When asked who they go out with usually on a night out, the number of respondents who cited their partner increased by more than 5% since last quarter, to 19.8%

* The amount of consumers going out 2-3 times a week and 4-6 times a week has increased by 0.9% and 0.2% respectively since last quarter

* The proportion of respondents who go out to ‘escape the stresses of day to day life’ rose yet again to 45.5% (February 2018: 43.9%; May 2017: 40.3%)

* When asked which type of late night leisure they spend the most money on each month, 26.3% cited the pub, whilst 32.0% cite a club or bar

Key findings: the local economy

* Those surveyed estimate that they spend an average of £17.56 getting ready for a night out before they leave home. This includes clothing, hair and beauty, but not pre-drink costs

o Those aged 56+ spend the least (£11.70)

o Those aged 26-30 spend the most (£22.44)

o Men spend less than women (£14.47 compared to £19.89)

* A startling 82.9% of consumers buy new clothes or accessories in preparation for a night out occasionally or more often, comprising 71.9% men and 91.3% women

* 62.8% of respondents pay for a hair cut in preparation for a night out (men: 62.2%; women: 63.2%)

* 53.8% buy new make up or hair products in ahead of a night out, including 25.5% men

* 39.1% of men pay to have a shave or beard trim occasionally or more often in preparation for a night out

* 37.7% of respondents go to their local gym ahead of a night out, with more men (39.4%) than women (36.4%) doing this

* 68.4% of respondents agree or strongly agree that a vibrant nightlife makes a city or town a more attractive place to live and work

* For 44.5% of respondents, the vibrancy of nightlife would be a key factor in their decision to move to a new town or city

* When asked what they spend the most money on, the majority of respondents (52.2%) cite new clothes, shoes or accessories – this comprises 41.4% men and 60.4% women.

* 13.6% spend the most money on their hair, and 13.4% spend the most on make up

o Men are more likely to spend the most money on hair than women (14.2% of men compared to 13.1% women)

Peter Marks, Chief Executive of The Deltic Group commented, “This Deltic Night Index perhaps shows most clearly what I have made it my mission to share: that a town’s late-night activity has a directly positive effect on the economic health of the town or city it’s in. That said, even I was surprised that 83% of those surveyed buy new clothes or accessories in preparation for a night out – a huge proportion. Added to that is the support that consumers give their local hairdressers, beauty salons and shops before the evening starts, at which point they will spend further on tickets, food, drinks and other experiences out of the home.”