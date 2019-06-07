British Poultry Student Chef Of The Year 2019 Winner

A catering student from New City College, London, wowed the judging panel to be crowned British Poultry Student Chef of the Year 2019. He will go on to cook his dish for approx. 280 guests at the British Poultry Awards later in the year.

Siven Jr Pillay, 19, won the competition with his impressive starter of ‘Turkey Leg Terrine, Heritage Beetroot Chutney, Smoked Mustard, Tarragon Oil & Turkey Scratching’. The judges were blown away with the standard of entries across the board, however Siven’s starter came out on top due to his effective use of ingredients and balance of flavour.

The competition, organised by the British Poultry Council, challenged students from catering colleges all over the country to develop an innovative and delicious starter or main course using turkey. Entries were received from all across the UK with just 8 students shortlisted to take part in the cook off, which was held at University College Birmingham.

In addition to work experience at The Sheraton Park Lane in the run up to the British Poultry Awards, the winner will receive £200 of catering vouchers for themselves and £300 vouchers for their colleges.

Clay Burrows said: “This year was the toughest year we’ve had in the history of the competition; the standard of entries was fantastic and the students brought a new level of creativity and innovation to the competition, shining a light on the versatility of British turkey. The winner did really well and we can’t wait to see his dish served at the British Poultry Awards”