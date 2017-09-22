British Produce Reigns Supreme As Over Half Of UK Diners Would Pay More For Homegrown Food

There is good news in store for UK producers this British Food Fortnight (23rd September – 8th October), as new research has found that the majority of diners would be willing to pay more for food that they knew had been produced in Britain. This is welcome news for operators, who have been facing huge price hikes of up to 33% in some cases, since the announcement of Brexit in 2016.

The research by purchasing company Beacon, revealed that the majority of diners would pay up to 10% more for their food if it has been made in Britain. Almost a quarter would be willing to spend 25% more, while some Brits are prepared to pay over 50% more for their meal if they know it includes regional produce.

When asked to identify which food trends they were most excited about for the year ahead, nearly half of the respondents voted for ‘Made in Britain’ – four times the amount of people who said veganism and plant based eating. What’s more, when asked to name their favourite dish, it was the British classics that reigned supreme. The top five dishes were:

1. Roast dinners (25%)

2. Fish and chips (11.9%)

3. Steak and chips (10.2%)

4. Pizza (9.6%)

5. Full English breakfast (7.4%)

Paul Connelly, Beacon MD, commented: “In recent months we’ve been managing price increases following turbulent times for many food and drink outlets since the Brexit vote. This is largely due to soaring costs for imported goods which is great news for British producers. The amount of quality British products available to operators now is vast, so it is encouraging to see that consumers are willing to invest close to home and support British producers.”

Regionally, those in the East Midlands were most likely to want local produce (62%), followed by London (60%) and Scotland (58%). The importance of British produce was most prevalent amongst 25 – 34 year olds, where over two thirds of respondents in this age bracket said they would happily pay more for homegrown food.

Paul continued: “Whilst it’s important to promote diversity in the food market in order for it to flourish, it’s also vital that we as an industry support British growers and producers. Incorporating home grown produce onto your menus will not only help to alleviate some of the significant price increases, but will also act as a selling point for customers, as well as supporting the UK economy.”