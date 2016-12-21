Brits To Try Something Different This Christmas

It’s a time for tradition but many Brits are keen to try something different to the usual roast turkey and mulled wine this Christmas, according to the latest Greene King Leisure Spend Tracker.

Almost half of respondents say the Yuletide is a good time to try a different dish and over a third a different drink. Young people are most willing to embrace change, with over half of under 24s saying Christmas gave an ideal opportunity to try a new tipple or different food. The over 55s are the most rooted in their traditions, though happy to experiment with new foods, they are less open to the idea of new drinks. Women are more enthusiastic to embrace change than their male counterparts, with over half intending to try a new meal and over a third a new drink this Christmas.

Commenting on this month’s Leisure Spend Tracker, Kenny Skelton, Greene King CRM, digital and insights director, said: “People save up all year for Christmas and see it as a great occasion to push the boat out and try something a bit different. The roast turkey with all the trimmings is still beloved by punters at Christmas time, but now customers are more adventurous and expect greater choice and new options on their Christmas menus.”

KEY HIGHLIGHTS