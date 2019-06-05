Brits Will Spend Over 10 Hours A Week Watching Sport This Summer

As sports fans prepare for a bumper summer of sporting fixtures, new research by Greene King has revealed that fans will spend an astonishing 10 HOURS a week watching sport on TV this summer.

Results of the research which marks the launch of Greene King’s ‘Summer of Sport’ campaign, revealed that 57% of Brits say they plan to tune in for the clash between Liverpool and Tottenham this weekend, with just under a quarter (24%) of those heading down to the pub to enjoy the game with pals.

With plenty of sport on offer throughout the summer, more than a third of British males (34%) plan on watching over 10 hours of sport across the summer months, whereas 28% of female brits only plan on watching 2 to 4 hours a week.

Across the country, those residing in the West Midlands (36%) will be watching the most sport this summer, followed closely by London (34%), with only 1 in 5 Northern Ireland residents (20%) tuning in for over 10 hours a week.

It comes as no surprise that Brits love a pint when watching their favourite sporting events, with 32% of brits choosing Beer as their beverage of choice, closely followed by a Tea/Coffee (26%) and soft drinks (20%).

Londoners will be making most of the summer weather, with three fifths (60%) preferring to watch sports at the pub because they can watch with their friends.

Football pundit and ex Tottenham and Liverpool player Danny Murphy, who has teamed up with Greene King to support the ‘Summer of Sport’ campaign, said: “It’s great to see that the British public will be getting involved with every sport being showcased this summer. The Champions League final on Saturday is expected to be as big as the England games last summer, and the perfect time to get down to the pub with some friends and soak up the atmosphere for a historic game between two English teams.”

As well as the Nations League and Women’s World Cup for football fans, the leading pub company and brewer has committed to broadcast a number of other key sporting events at its pubs throughout the summer, including the Cricket World Cup and Ashes on home soil, The Open and US Open for golf enthusiasts, Epsom Derby for Horse Racing fanatics and Wimbledon for the Tennis fans.

Chief commercial officer for Greene King, Phil Thomas, said: “The research clearly shows there is a lot of appetite for sport beyond football. Our Summer of Sport campaign aims to showcase to our communities that Greene King is your home of pub sport, which is why we’re committing to show key sports like Wimbledon, Women’s World Cup, Cricket World Cup and Ashes live in our pubs this summer.”

With the kick-off to the Champions League Final getting closer, Liverpool are the firm favourites amongst Brits to lift the trophy, with the majority of those surveyed from every region wanting Liverpool to be triumphant over Tottenham.

Greene King will be showing all the major sports throughout the summer at more than 900 of its sports pubs.

Brits Top 5 foods & snacks to eat while watching sport

Crisps

45%

Pizza

29%

Nuts

24%

Beef Burger

20%

Fish & Chips

19%