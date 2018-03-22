Britvic Identifies £2.6bn Opportunity By Encouraging Consumers To Drink Differently

Britvic today unveils its new category vision, entitled Drink Differently, which reveals a lucrative £2.6bn soft drinks sales opportunity over the next five years. By adapting to the evolving consumer landscape and ensuring soft drinks remain relevant to all consumers and all occasions, across all channels.

Already worth £14bn[1], soft drinks are an intrinsic part of everyday life for consumers. The category has an incredibly high household penetration of 99%[2] and figures show soft drinks are consumed twice a day on average[3]. However, with soft drinks only featuring in one of three beverage occasions[4], there is still considerable headroom for growth.

Britvic’s research has identified five drivers of category growth which are key to unlocking the £2.6bn soft drinks sales opportunity revealed through its Drink Differently category vision:

Created for kids – Create tasty, healthy & exciting soft drinks which are loved by kids and trusted by parents.

Especially for adults – Motivate more adults to choose soft drinks, becoming their preferred choice on more occasions

Inspired lifestyle choices – Nudge the nation towards positive drinks choices, every day

Elevated food moments – Elevate every food moment with the perfect soft drink partnerships

Sensational social experiences – Create sensational social experiences re-defining the possibilities for soft drinks

John Campbell, Commercial Operations Director at Britvic, said: “The consumer landscape and the way people live their lives is fundamentally changing and now is the time for the category to evolve. Soft drinks must adapt in order to maintain, but also grow their relevancy amongst consumers. At Britvic, we want to share our insights with customers and work together to identify new opportunities to grow the category, all by getting the nation to Drink Differently.”

