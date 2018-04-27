Britvic Signs Up To World Leading Pact To Tackle Plastic Pollution

100% Britvic’s PET plastic bottles are fully recyclable in the UK recycling system

100% Britvic’s PET plastic bottles are fully recyclable in the UK recycling system Britvic removed 308 tonnes of primary plastic bottle packaging from the supply chain in 2017

Britvic has joined forces with UK retailers, manufacturers, recyclers and NGOs to sign The UK Plastics Pact; a pioneering agreement which aims to transform the plastic packaging system in the UK and keep plastic in the economy and out of the ocean.

The UK Plastics Pact was launched today by sustainability experts WRAP to address the growing issue of plastic waste. It is a unique and bold collaboration which brings together businesses from across the entire plastics value chain with the UK government and NGOs to set ambitious targets. Britvic is one of 42 businesses signing up to the Pact.

Matt Barwell, Chief Marketing Officer at Britvic, said: “This is an extremely important issue and we take our responsibility to help protect the environment incredibly seriously. By signing up to this Pact, we are committing to work collaboratively with our industry peers, government and the waste management sector to make meaningful and essential changes now.

“Already, all our PET plastic bottles are fully recyclable in the UK recycling system and carry the on-pack-recycling-label to encourage our consumers to recycle. In 2017 we removed 308 tonnes of primary plastic bottle packaging from our supply chain by moving products onto our new bottling lines and accessing lighter weight bottles.

“Looking to the future of packaging, we are currently trialling the use of recycled plastic (rPET) in our bottles to help us achieve our aim of significantly increasing the amount of rPET we use. At the same time, we continue to invest in R&D to investigate the use of alternative sustainable materials to package our products.”

Optimising packaging for a circular economy is an important part of Britvic’s sustainability programme, ‘A Healthier Everyday’, which puts healthier people, healthier communities and a healthier planet at the heart of its business. The programme builds on the company’s commitment to help consumers make healthier choices, support the well-being of communities, and help secure our planet’s future. For further information about Britvic’s ‘A Healthier Everyday’ programme, please visit http://www.britvic.com/sustainable-business/healthier-planet.

The Pact’s members have committed to hit a series of ambitious targets by 2025:

Marcus Gover, CEO, WRAP, said: “We are delighted to have Britvic on board as a founding member of The UK Plastics Pact. Through our first-of-a-kind Pact we will work together with governments, citizens and business to transform the way we make, use and dispose of plastic so that we retain its value, particularly in reducing food and drink waste, but prevent it from polluting the environment.”

The UK Plastics Pact, led by WRAP, is the first of its kind in the world. It will be replicated in other countries to form a powerful global movement for change as part of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s New Plastics Economy initiative. For more information about the UK Plastics Pact, please visit http://wrap.org.uk/ukplasticspact