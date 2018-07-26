BT Sport Teams Up With Google To Offer Digital Training

BT Sport Teams Up With Google To Offer Digital TrainingFollowing BT Sport’s announcement earlier this month of the free digital training for pubs and clubs in partnership with Google, operators wishing to take part are urged visit www.btsportbusiness.com to book a place at one of the following sessions:

Liverpool, Anfield, 3 September

Brighton, Amex Stadium 10 September

London, BT Tower, 17-18 September

Belfast, Kingspan Stadium, 24 September

Edinburgh, BT Murrayfield, 1 October

Newcastle, Kingston Park Stadium, 2 October

Manchester, Old Trafford, 16 October

Cardiff, Cardiff Arms Park, 22 October

Bristol, Ashton Gate Stadium, 23 October

The aim of the training, designed exclusively to help publicans enhance their digital skills and grow their business, focusing on how to make their business more visible online and their use of social media even more impactful. During the sessions, publicans will also have the opportunity to speak to specialists on a range of topics including website optimisation, online advertising and analytics.

Publicans will also hear from members of the BT Sport team including Harry Redknapp, Lawrence Dallaglio, Steve McManaman, Ugo Monye and Robbie Savage who will be attending some of the events to talk about the upcoming season of sport.BT Sport launched these training events with Google after a survey revealed that 55% of consumers plan ahead when going out to watch live sport and 45% of live sport watchers ‘follow’ a pub or bar on social media. Meanwhile, 58% of BT Sport pubs have indicated they would promote sports events on social media more if they knew how to make the most of it.

Bruce Cuthbert, director of commercial customers, BT Sport, said: “Having a presence on social media has become key for publicans to encourage new and existing customers into their venues. Our customers also tell us that many of them are not entirely confident in how to do this to get the best results possible.

“Teaming up with Google Digital Garage means we will be able to give our licensees the chance to get practical training from experts which they can put into practice straight away to raise their profile with their customers.”