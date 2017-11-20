Budget 2017 – Public Wants Action To Help British Brewers And Pubs, Says New Yougov Poll

There is huge public support for action to help brewers and pubs in next week’s Budget, according to a new YouGov poll published today. Of those expressing a view, those who want the Government to take action to support the brewing industry outnumbered by more than two to one, those who said the Government should not act (55 percent to 24 per cent)

The poll was commissioned by the British Beer & Pub association, which is campaigning for a cut in beer duty in next week’s budget. Government plans for yet another increase in Britain’s already high rate of beer duty, coupled with sky-high business rates bills for pubs, have driven the high-profile campaign.

In terms of specific policies to support pubs, freezing or reducing beer duty was the most popular policy, with 46 per cent support, with reducing business rates second on 43 per cent. Just 21 per cent of those polled said the Government should not be taking action to support pubs.

Nearly four fifths, 78 per cent, think pubs are important to local communities, with only 19 per cent saying they are not important.

BBPA Chief Executive Brigid Simmonds comments:

“This new poll shows there is huge public support for action to help brewers and pubs in the Budget. The public understands the vital role pubs play in all our communities, and nearly 900,000 jobs depend on the brewing and pub sector. The Government now needs to take action, with a cut in beer duty in the Budget next week.”