Build-Up For The Peach Hero Awards Begins

Winner of Individual of the Year 2017, Jeremy Roberts

Voting gets underway next month to determine this year’s winners of the out-of-home market’s most coveted accolades, the Peach Hero Awards. Who do you want to pick up a trophy at the annual CGA Peach Hero & Icon Awards dinner at The Brewery, Chiswell Street, on Wednesday, November 21?

During September senior executives from across the UK eating and drinking-out market will be asked to nominate those they feel should be rewarded for outstanding achievements over the past 12 months – for being the best in the industry.

Categories include Newcomer, Breakthrough Brand, Evolutionary Brand, Best Destination, Best Concept, Best Company, Most Admired Company or Brand and Individual of the Year, won last year by Living Ventures’ Jeremy Roberts (pictured left).

The evening also includes the awarding of a clutch of consumer-inspired awards, determined by the public via CGA’s BrandTrack surveys. It also sees those select few who have made a consistent contribution to the sector over time honoured with the presentation of the latest Peach Icon Awards – joining past winners in the sector’s own Hall of Fame. Last year, Wahaca’s Thomasina Miers and Casual Dining Group’s Steve Richards were inducted.

The exclusive, invitation-only event for the sector’s top executives and entrepreneurs – run by CGA, the industry’s leading research and insight consultancy – will follow straight after the annual Peach 2020 conference.

VIP invitations for both events are being sent out now, and with over 150 industry leaders already confirmed to attend, Organisers are planning for another sell-out.

Full details of this year’s conference programme will be announced in coming weeks, but the agenda will cover the sector’s biggest issues – business pressures, politics, diversity, supply chain, international, technology and where to find growth opportunities.

Speakers will be drawn from both the corporate and entrepreneurial sides of the business. Speakers already confirmed include one of the sector’s most experienced executives Mike Tye (pictured right), former boss of Spirit Group, David Lloyd, Premier Inn and Costa, and now chair of Moto and NED at The Restaurant Group, as well as UK Hospitality’s ceo Kate Nicholls, Pho’s head of marketing and founder of Ladies of Restaurants Libby Andrews, and founder and managing director of hot new concept Vagabond Wines, Stephen Finch.

As ever, a key theme of Peach 2020 will be understanding the implications of what’s new and changing in this highest competitive marketplace, from consumer tastes and habits to legislation to operational innovation. So CGA’s own team will present the latest thinking on using data and insight in tracking trends and market opportunities.

Industry veteran and Peach founder Peter Martin will again chair the afternoon’s proceedings and the awards night with CGA ceo Phil Tate.