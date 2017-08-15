Buns On Sweets: Pub Company’s National Burger Day Charity Dish Aims To Hit The Sweet Spot

Unique’s dessert burger will help raise money for charity Macmillan

Unique Hospitality Management is hoping to hit customers’ sweet spots this coming National Burger Day (Thursday, 24 August), with a dessert burger on offer as part of the annual celebration of the bunned beauty.

The dessert burger, which is made with a doughnut bun, chocolate brownie patty, set custard, raspberry “ketchup” and sweet polenta chips served with a vanilla and blueberry milkshake is on the menu at all six Unique pubs.

The dish was devised by Simone Scola, head chef at the company’s Knife & Cleaver in Houghton Conquest, Bedfordshire.

Ten percent of every dessert burger sold on Mr Hydes National Burger Day 2017 will go to cancer support charity Macmillan. The initiative will kick start the company’s fundraising for the charity’s annual ‘World’s Biggest Coffee Morning’ which takes place on Friday, 29 September.

Jonathan Taylor, group operations director at Unique Hospitality Management, which operates Epic Pubs and Heroic Pubs, says: “We always feature great burgers on our menu and so wanted to get involved with the Mr Hydes National Burger Day, but wanted to do something really different for it. Our dessert burger offers customers a burger thrill without the grill and looks and tastes amazing.”

He adds: “As well as hitting our diners’ sweet spot, the burger will also help raise money for Macmillan, a charity we have supported since the company was launched two years ago.”

The company will also be offering 20% off all its main course burgers for Mr Hydes National Burger Day, now in its fifth year, which sees restaurants and pubs across the UK celebrating the menu favourite for the day.