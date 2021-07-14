Business Peer Network Looking To Support The Hospitality, Leisure And Tourism Sector

Share Tweet Share Email

Owners, senior managers, and directors of SME businesses in the Hospitality, Leisure and Tourism industry have the opportunity to join an online business network to aid their pandemic recovery and boost growth.

Peer Networks unites small groups of up to 11 business leaders to address their challenges, devise solutions, and share their expertise and experience in structured sessions. The programme also provides access to one-to-one mentoring.

More than 300 SMEs in Greater Manchester have already taken part in the interactive initiative.

Abi Dunn, Founder of Manchester-based hospitality recruitment agency Sixty Eight People, said: “I thoroughly enjoyed the Peer Networks cohort. It was comforting to hear from other leaders from different sectors who have the same challenges.

“I feel I gained some great insights in how other sectors solve these issues, which in turn made me better at resolving some of my own! I would highly recommend the programme to others within hospitality.

“I was hesitant about the investment of time at the start, but I can vouch for the fact that this investment added true value to myself and the business.”

The groups selected for each network are specifically chosen to ensure business leaders are well matched and coming together in a non-competitive environment, where they can share ideas, contacts and advice, and get valuable feedback. All topics discussed in the sessions are selected by the individuals in the group.

Funded by the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS), the programme is being delivered by GC Business Growth Hub, part of The Growth Company.

Dawn Duggan, Head of People, Skills & Talent at GC Business Growth Hub, said:

“At such a challenging time for SMEs, being able to dedicate a few hours each month to speak openly about your challenges and opportunities with similar businesses is priceless.

“We sometimes assume we can resolve our problems ourselves, but it’s extremely useful to get an outside perspective from experienced peers with professional facilitators.

“They will support you and your group of fellow business leaders, as you work together to problem solve and share ideas to create tangible solutions in a confidential setting.”

To find out more about Peer Networks, or to register an interest in joining, please visit www.peernetworks.co.uk or contact Jessica Pomfret at GC Business Growth Hub to find out more Jessica.Pomfret@growthco.uk There is no cost to joining for people who take part.