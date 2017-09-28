Business Rates – BBPA Welcome For Manchester City Council Action On Pub Rates Relief

BBPA Chief Executive Brigid Simmonds has welcomed yesterday’s move by Manchester City Council to encourage local pubs to apply for pub-specific business rate relief.

Brigid Simmonds comments:

“It is great to see Manchester taking action, and I would like to see all local councils following suit. Whilst some councils have moved forward, including some who have already implemented the relief directly, others have been slow to ensure that pubs get the business rates relief they are due.

“Overall, the rates relief introduced this March is worth £25 million to pubs. We are calling on the Government to increase this to £5,000 per year, extended into future years. If we can show councils are taking swift action, it will help make the case for further, much needed help for local pubs.”

The British Beer & Pub Association is also calling for comprehensive business rates reform, as its own research shows that pubs pay 2.8 per cent of the total business rates bill, despite generating just 0.4 per cent of the UK’s rateable business turnover.