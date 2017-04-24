Business Rates Reform Must Remain A Priority

Following Sajid Javid’s comments that business rates reform was not a “priority issue”; the ALMR has called on the Government to stick to promise for rates relief for pubs and to commit itself to further reform of an unfair system.

The ALMR will also be launching an updated version of its Manifesto for Licensed Hospitality calling on all political parties to tackle the ongoing rates problem after the General Election.

ALMR Chief Executive Kate Nicholls said: “In the run-up to the Spring Conference a lot of good work was done by the ALMR and others to make sure the problem of exorbitant rates was at the forefront of conversation. The Government announced sector-specific relief and discretionary relief, a good first step, but there is now considerable worry that these promises will be lost in the inevitable disorder that can precede a General Election.

“It is vitally important that Government stick to its promise to help tackle rates bills for those businesses under the most pressure, particularly pubs and restaurants that contribute so much but are being disproportionately burdened.

“The ALMR will be launching its newest Manifesto for Licensed Hospitality shortly, which will outline the problems and opportunities facing the sector. The Manifesto will call upon the Government to honour its pledge and commit to implementing these measures at the soonest opportunity following the General Election, as well as broader, root and branch, business rates reform.

The Manifesto also calls upon all political parties to commit themselves to tackling the increasing and devastating burden of business rates increases and address the imbalance between burdens for high street retailers and online giants.

“It is important that this issue not be forgotten or the Government be allowed to quietly ditch the support that the ALMR worked so hard to achieve.”