Business Rates – Time For Action Over Councils’ Failure To Deliver Rates Relief

Commenting on today’s FOI statistics showing local authorities have made little progress in distributing business rates relief, BBPA Chief Executive, Brigid Simmonds said:

“It is deplorable that much-needed rates relief is simply not yet reaching those small businesses most in need, as the Government intends.

“We are hearing a very similar story from our members, when it comes to the pub-specific relief announced in the March Budget, which is itself worth £25 million.

“Whilst the Government has taken up our calls for action, and has been putting pressure on councils, the delays at local level are inexcusable. If some councils can get their rates relief up-and-running, others should be able to do the same.”

The, BBPA, which welcomed the announcement of pubs rates relief in the Budget, is calling for the £1,000 relief to be extended in future years, and to be raised fivefold, to £5,000 per year.

The association is also calling for comprehensive business rates reform, as its own research shows that pubs pay 2.8 per cent of the total business rates bill, despite generating just 0.4 per cent of business turnover.