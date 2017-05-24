Businesses Reminded To Consult Security Guidance

Following yesterday’s attack in Manchester, the ALMR has advised its members to consult security guidance and make sure staff members are briefed appropriately.

Businesses should check the National Counter Terrorism Security Office (NaCTSO) for guidance. Information for hospitality businesses is available to view on the ALMR website.

Cross-sector safety and Security Communications also provides advice for businesses. The Centre for Protection of National Infrastructure also issues guidance on dealing with suspect packages and mail screening.

Businesses can also consult the Project Griffin website for contact details on local police forces available to provide security advice and training for businesses.

ALMR Chief Executive Kate Nicholls said: “Once again hospitality businesses opened their doors to people in crisis, providing aid to those who needed it and helping people get home safely.

Hospitality venues have been a focal point for members of the public in need to help recently and venues have been very helpful in providing assistance and reassurance.

“Businesses should make sure they check the NaCTSO website for guidance and ensure that team members are properly briefed. Businesses are also encouraged to check the NaCTSO website for information on how to contact their local police force to request security guidance and training.

“The ALMR will be disseminating any information it receives and is regular contact with police forces and authorities regarding public safety and security.”