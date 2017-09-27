Butcombe Pioneers New Ale

Butcombe Brewing Company has launched a brand-new beer to their range. ‘Pioneer’ – a golden pale ale brewed with nine malt types for a malt body and British oats for smoothness sill sit in the brewers Classic Range alongside their well-known Original, Rare Breed and Gold.

Pioneer’s sweet malt is balanced by a soft bitterness from Sterling hops and an aroma of citrus, grapefruit, orange and marmalade from the Pioneer and First Gold hops.

Butcombe have launched the quaffable 3.6% ABV Ale as a cask only beer. It’s now available to On-Trade customers with a special introductory offer of £59.50 for a nine-gallon cask.

Geraint Williams, Managing Director at Butcombe Brewing Co. said: “Pioneer allows Butcombe to do what they do best, craft brilliant cask ale. Our brewers have explored their craft and created a unique ale at the forefront of the market. Pioneer is a beer that delivers excellent thirst quenching taste pint after pint.

“We are eager to support our On-Trade customers with this beer, so ensuring its cask only is important to us. Cask beers like Pioneer enables pubs to create something can’t be replicated at home, and we’re keen to support our customers with great quality ale to drive people to their outlets.”

Pioneer can also be discovered at Butcombe Pubs and Inns across the South West.

Contact Butcombe Brewing Co. on Tel: 01934 864898