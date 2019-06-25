CaffItaly – Now in the UK with Forward Vendors

LATEST NEWS
CaffItaly! A name Italians know and respect is now available in the UK.  CaffItaly produce a superb range of Coffee and stunning looking equipment. 

Forward Vendors supply and distribute CaffItaly in the UK.

The CaffItaly 8200 is supplied with a full 3 year warranty when you enter into our unique *pay you* system, a system that guarantees you make a profit.  The 8200 makes all your regular coffee drinks, Espresso, Latte, Cappuccino, Americano from a huge variety of different coffees , allowing you customer to have a coffee just the way they want it – delicate and tasty or powerful and strong. 

Why not give us a call on 0800 44 44 43 and ask all you the questions you have or visit www.forwardvendors.co.uk

